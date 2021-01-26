Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%.

NASDAQ FRBK traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,431. The firm has a market cap of $165.40 million, a PE ratio of -94.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

