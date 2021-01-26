ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

SFBS traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,354. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 666 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $26,300.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 690,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,279,928.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 2,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 690,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,977,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,884 shares of company stock worth $2,203,491 in the last ninety days. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

