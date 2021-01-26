Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%.

BSRR traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,921. The firm has a market cap of $354.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $46,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,115.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $82,803.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,257 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,588 shares of company stock worth $168,692. 10.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSRR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.