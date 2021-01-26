Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.79. 162,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Earnings History for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

