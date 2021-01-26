WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Earnings Results

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Shares of WSFS traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $45.33. 28,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $401,633.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,396. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

