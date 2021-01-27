Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Issues Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AMD traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.84. The stock had a trading volume of 70,224,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,602,102. The company has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 120.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

