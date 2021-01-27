Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Announces Earnings Results

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $9.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.26. 619,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.66 million, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $51.30.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

