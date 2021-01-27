Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at $427,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,130 shares of company stock worth $659,102 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALK. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. 140166 raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

