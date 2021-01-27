Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02.
In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at $427,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,130 shares of company stock worth $659,102 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.
Featured Article: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.