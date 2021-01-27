Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues Earnings Results

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADM traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.58. 3,691,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,728. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.