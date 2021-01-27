Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,292. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several brokerages have commented on AUB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In related news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,290.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

