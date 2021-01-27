Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.72. 568,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,582. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.91.

ALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

