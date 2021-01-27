Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.72. 568,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,582. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.91.
ALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.
About Autoliv
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.
