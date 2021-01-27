Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average of $88.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus increased their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

