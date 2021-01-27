Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average of $88.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus increased their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Earnings History for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit