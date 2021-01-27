C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW traded down $6.82 on Wednesday, reaching $90.68. The company had a trading volume of 83,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,989. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.65.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

