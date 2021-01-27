Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Shares of CATC traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,307. The firm has a market cap of $505.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $78.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

