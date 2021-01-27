Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

NYSE:CNI traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.32. 1,426,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.84. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.