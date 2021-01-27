Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.44 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share.

COF stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.69. 7,519,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.99.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. Insiders have sold 349,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,542,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.53.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

