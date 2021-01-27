CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CIT traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,572. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $145,623.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.59.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

