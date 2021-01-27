CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Issues Earnings Results

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 67,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,579. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.96.

CCNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

