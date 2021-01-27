D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.65. 205,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Earnings History for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

