D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.65. 205,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

