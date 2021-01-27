Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.
In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Encompass Health
Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.
