Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.