F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS.

FFIV stock traded down $7.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.22. 3,247,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.81. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $211.01.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,806.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $250,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,033,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,722 shares of company stock worth $3,525,398 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

