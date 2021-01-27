First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

FCBP stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.34. 35,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,263. The company has a market cap of $226.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Choice Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong acquired 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $32,739.48. Also, Chairman Peter Hui acquired 11,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.04. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,568 shares of company stock valued at $264,531 in the last 90 days. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

