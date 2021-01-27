Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.79. 36,530,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,370,764. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of -291.19 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

