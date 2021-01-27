General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) released its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GE traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. 147,613,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,185,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

