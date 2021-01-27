Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Issues Earnings Results

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $904.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

