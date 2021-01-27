Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. 919,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,553. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

