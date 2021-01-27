Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. 919,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,553. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

