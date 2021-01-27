Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.78. 477,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,757,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

