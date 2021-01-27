Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of MRTN stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. 457,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround

Earnings History for Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit