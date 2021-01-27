Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of MRTN stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. 457,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

