Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.83. 3,363,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Earnings History for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit