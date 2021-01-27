Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.83. 3,363,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

