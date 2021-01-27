Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSFT stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.90. The stock had a trading volume of 65,752,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,716,467. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.72.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

