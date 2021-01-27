Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.51%.

Shares of MBCN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,964. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

