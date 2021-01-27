Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Navient stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. 315,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,083. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Navient alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.