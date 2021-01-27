NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

NYSE NEP traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,483. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.62%.

Several research firms have commented on NEP. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

