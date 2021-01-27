NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.
NYSE NEP traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,483. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.62%.
About NextEra Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.
