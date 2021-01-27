Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $92.90. 4,936,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $88.01. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

