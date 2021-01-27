PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $96.40. 3,128,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,220. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

