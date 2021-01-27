Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of PPBI stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 74,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,206. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

