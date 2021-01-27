Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:PII traded down $6.31 on Wednesday, reaching $117.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,552. Polaris has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.67 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.67.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

