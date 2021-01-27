Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%.

Premier Financial stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.77. 240,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,209. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $923.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

