Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $65.48. 811,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,389,673. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

