RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Posts Earnings Results

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.
NYSE:RNR traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.14. The company had a trading volume of 750,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,416. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.
About RenaissanceRe
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.
