RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Posts Earnings Results

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

NYSE:RNR traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.14. The company had a trading volume of 750,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,416. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNR. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.