Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Issues Earnings Results

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 11.15%.

Shares of NASDAQ SLCT traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 40,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,843. Select Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet raised Select Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

