Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%.

SLGN stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. Silgan has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

