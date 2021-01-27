Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of SFNC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.95. 64,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.