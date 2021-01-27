Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of SFNC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.95. 64,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.01.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Earnings History for Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit