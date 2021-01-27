SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Announces Earnings Results

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCSG opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. SouthCrest Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.
SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile
