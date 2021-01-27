Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%.
Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.52. 29,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,867. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.07.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFST. TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.
