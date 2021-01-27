Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) released its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,865. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $294.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.