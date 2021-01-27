Stride (NYSE:LRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE LRN traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. 60,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other Stride news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

