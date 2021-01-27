Stride (NYSE:LRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stride (NYSE:LRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. 60,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. Stride has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

