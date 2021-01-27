Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.98. 19,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $39.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

