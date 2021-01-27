Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of Trustmark stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,693. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

